A week after violent clashes, the citizens return to Tay neighborhood in Qamishli

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-26T16:09:29+0000
A week after violent clashes, the citizens return to Tay neighborhood in Qamishli

Shafaq News / After a week of violent clashes, the Asayish forces expelled on Monday the Syrian National Defense Forces from the Tay neighborhood in the southern of the city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria. They said.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent indicated that dozens of families returned to the Neighborhood this morning, after leaving it during the recent clashes.

The Asayish carried out a combing operation in the areas to secure safe return.

"We have been displaced for six days in the desert, we slept without blankets and no water was available, we praised to God, today we went back to our homes," Sabha Al-Hussein, a citizen told Shafaq News Agency.

Meanwhile, a security source confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that "Russian forces will conduct patrols inside the neighborhood to ensure the continuation of the truce.

On Sunday, the Asayish said that it had reached a "permanent truce" with the Syrian National Defense forces after days of violent clashes.

