6 Ilam sites proposed for national heritage listing in Iran

Shafaq News – Ilam

Iranian authorities have submitted documentation to register six historical sites in Feyli Ilam, including cemeteries and archaeological locations, on the country’s National Heritage List, an official announced on Monday.

According to a report by Iran’s Fars News Agency, Farzad Sharifi, director general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Ilam Province, said the sites were selected for their cultural, historical, and social value. The submission includes Mirekan Cemetery 1, Shirin Av Cemetery and Site, Sarnaft Cemetery and Site, Baghaleh 2 Cemetery, Ban Kaleh Anarak Cemetery, and Ban Golan Cemetery and Site.

Each location was documented through detailed surveys, mapping, photography, and video production, Sharifi stated, noting that the compiled material has been sent to the National Cultural Heritage Registration Council for final evaluation.

He added that registering these sites could help promote cultural tourism in the region and raise public awareness of the importance of preserving local heritage.