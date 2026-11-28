Shafaq News- Erbil

Construction is underway on a 360-meter bridge set to become the tallest in Iraq, as part of a major project to build a dual carriageway linking Erbil with the district of Koy Sanjaq in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Project engineer Kaifi Fares told Shafaq News on Saturday that work on the 45-kilometer road has reached kilometer 32, with 29.5 kilometers already paved in both directions. Construction is continuing on the remaining sections.

The project includes numerous culverts, drainage channels, overpasses, interchanges, and connecting bridges serving nearby villages, with structures of various sizes.

One of its main features is a bridge being built over the Dgala River along the Basti Shargha watercourse. The bridge will extend more than 360 meters and stand 34 meters above the ground. It will be supported by eight main piers and include a connecting section spanning more than 80 meters between the two bridges.

Fares described the structure as the first of its kind to be built across such a wide, open span. The dual carriageway will have three lanes in each direction and meet engineering standards for highways.

Read more: Iraq’s highest bridge takes shape on Erbil-Koy Sanjaq road