Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

US Chargé d’Affaires in Baghdad Joshua Harris on Tuesday pledged continued US support for Iraq’s sovereignty and security, as well as stronger economic ties with Washington as he marked the end of his tenure in the country.

“It has been an honor to represent the United States in Iraq. And together with the incredible teams of our Embassy in Baghdad and our Consulate General in Erbil to advance US interests and promote shared priorities for a strong and mutually beneficial US-Iraq partnership,” he said in a farewell video message broadcast by the US Embassy.

تشكّر بعثة الولايات المتحدة في العراق #القائم_بالاعمال هاريس على تفانيه وخدمته لتعزيز العلاقة الثنائية بين الولايات المتحدة والعراق.U.S. Mission Iraq thanks #CDA Harris for his dedication and service to advance the bilateral relationship. pic.twitter.com/DXYmtwPA9N — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) September 1, 2026

While describing the Iraq-US relationship as focused on defeating terrorism, Harris also pointed to efforts to build partnerships with Iraq’s private sector, drawing on US technology and innovation as Iraq works to develop a stable and prosperous future.

Harris, a career US diplomat, assumed his post in Baghdad on Sept. 2, 2025, succeeding Steven Fagin. He previously served as director for Iraq at the National Security Council, policy director for the Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, and deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Tripoli and the Libya External Office in Tunis.