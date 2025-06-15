US keeps Iraq missions open despite security alert

Shafaq News/ The United States has kept its embassy in Baghdad and consulate in Erbil open despite issuing a security alert on Sunday warning of mounting threats to its personnel and facilities in Iraq.

A spokesperson for the US embassy confirmed to Shafaq News that the alert followed a directive issued on June 11 by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, ordering the departure of non-essential government employees from both diplomatic posts.

The spokesperson described the move as ‘’a precautionary measure,’’ adding that “there is no higher priority for the Department than ensuring the safety and security of US citizens overseas, as well as our mission personnel.”

The official also pointed to ongoing engagement with political stakeholders, reiterating support for Iraq’s sovereignty and cooperation with both government institutions and the broader public.

The security warning came just hours after Iran-aligned armed groups, Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq threatened to strike US military targets across the region should Washington become involved in the conflict between Iran and Israel.

In the advisory, the embassy urged US citizens in Iraq to avoid locations commonly visited by foreigners and to stay away from large gatherings, citing an elevated risk of violence or attacks on American interests.