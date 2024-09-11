Attack targets US Embassy logistics center at Baghdad Airport; Kata'ib Hezbollah accuses "Suspicious Hands"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kata'ib Hezbollah's military spokesperson, Jaafar al-Husseini, condemned the recent rocket strike on Baghdad International Airport, describing it as "suspicious" and suggesting it was aimed at disrupting the Iranian president's visit to Iraq.

"Those behind the attack on Baghdad airport at this particular time have suspicious motives. The aim is to disrupt the visit of the Iranian president to Baghdad," al-Husseini said in a statement. He called on security forces to "expose those responsible."

The attack occurred late Tuesday, targeting the US Embassy's logistics center within the airport. A security source told Shafaq News that the strike, which may have involved rockets or mortars, also impacted areas near the headquarters of the Anti-Terrorism Agency.

The attack precedes Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's scheduled visit to Baghdad, Najaf, Basra, and the Kurdistan Region.