US envoy calls for stronger judicial ties with Iraq

US envoy calls for stronger judicial ties with Iraq
2026-11-10T05:56:16+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US Special Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack on Tuesday called for stronger judicial cooperation and independent judicial institutions to deepen US-Iraq relations, alongside expanded partnerships in energy, investment, and security.

Following talks in London with an Iraqi delegation led by Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, Barrack stressed that such cooperation was essential to “building confidence, advancing the rule of law, and securing a more prosperous future.”

On Sunday, Iraqi and US officials reviewed progress on 48 agreements and partnership declarations announced during Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s visit to the US, covering energy, industry, technology, finance, and other sectors.

Read more: Iraq signs 63 foreign deals under Al-Zaidi, but analysts doubt delivery

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