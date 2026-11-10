Shafaq News- Baghdad

US Special Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack on Tuesday called for stronger judicial cooperation and independent judicial institutions to deepen US-Iraq relations, alongside expanded partnerships in energy, investment, and security.

Following talks in London with an Iraqi delegation led by Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zaidan, Barrack stressed that such cooperation was essential to “building confidence, advancing the rule of law, and securing a more prosperous future.”

It was an honor to meet in London today with a distinguished group of Iraqi officials, led by Dr. Faiq Zaidan, President of the Supreme Judicial Council of Iraq, for an important exchange on the future of U.S.-Iraq relations. At a historic moment for our two nations and the region, we have an opportunity to build on the foundations of a longstanding partnership and chart an ambitious path forward. From judicial cooperation and the strengthening of the rule of law to energy and investment, economic development, institutional partnerships, security, and regional stability, the possibilities are immense. Strong, independent judicial institutions and deeper cooperation between our legal systems are essential to building confidence, advancing the rule of law, and securing a more prosperous future. Together, we can help unlock Iraq’s extraordinary potential, deepen the bonds between our peoples, and build a future defined by shared prosperity, opportunity, and lasting peace for generations to come. The United States looks forward to continuing this important work alongside our Iraqi partners. — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) November 9, 2026

On Sunday, Iraqi and US officials reviewed progress on 48 agreements and partnership declarations announced during Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s visit to the US, covering energy, industry, technology, finance, and other sectors.

Read more: Iraq signs 63 foreign deals under Al-Zaidi, but analysts doubt delivery