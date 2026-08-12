Top Iraqi judge heads to Syria for ISIS detainee and corruption talks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council President Faiq Zidan will visit Syria on Thursday to discuss the case of ISIS detainees recently transferred to Iraqi prisons, an informed source told Shafaq News.

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The visit, Zidan’s first of its kind to Syria under Ahmad Al-Sharaa, will include talks on strengthening judicial cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and Damascus. Discussions will also cover transitional justice, transparency and anti-corruption efforts, alongside other judicial and legal matters of mutual concern.

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Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais will receive Zidan upon his arrival at the airport, the source added.