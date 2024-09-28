The 2nd within hours..IRI launch drone strikes against Israel

Shafaq News/ Iraqi armed factions announced, on Saturday, that they had targeted Israel using drones, marking the second such attack within hours.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) stated that its fighters struck "a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat) in Israel using drones."

The statement emphasized that "operations aimed at striking Israeli positions would continue at an escalating pace in support of Palestine and Lebanon."

Earlier today, IRI had also claimed to have targeted a vital site in Tel Aviv, Israel, using unmanned aerial vehicles.

These attacks coincide with Hezbollah's official mourning of its Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike that struck a densely populated neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.

Since October 7, IRI has claimed responsibility for numerous missile strikes on Israel and US bases in Syria and Iraq, positioning itself as a key player in the pro-Iranian Axis of Resistance, which includes Yemen’s Ansarallah, Lebanese Hezbollah, and other factions.