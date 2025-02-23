Temperature in Iraq to plunge below zero

Shafaq News/ Iraq will experience the most severe cold wave in years, with temperatures dropping below freezing across the country, expert said on Sunday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, meteorologist Ali Al-Jaber Al-Ziyadi warned that “Monday will mark the peak of the cold wave, with the lowest temperatures expected over the next three days, particularly in the southern cities of Basra, Maysan, and Muthanna.”

He noted that temperatures would drop by six degrees Celsius compared to Sunday’s readings, with daytime highs falling below 14°C in central and southern regions and even lower in the west and north, adding, “At dawn, temperatures will dip below 4°C and drop below freezing in northern and western areas, while central and Euphrates cities will see temperatures ranging between -1°C and 0°C starting Tuesday.”

Al-Ziyadi described this as “the most intense cold wave in 30 years,” comparing it to February 1992, when widespread snowfall covered much of the country, warning of extreme cold in desert areas and urged authorities to suspend primary school classes due to harsh conditions.