Something in the fog: Florida residents concerned

Shafaq News/ Florida residents reported a dense fog with a distinct chemical smell across parts of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued dense fog advisories for areas near Jacksonville and Tallahassee, warning that visibility could drop to one nautical mile or less from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. While fog is common in the region, residents have described this occurrence as “unusual,” citing differences in smell, density, and health effects.

Several residents reported experiencing respiratory issues and fatigue after exposure to the fog, with symptoms including coughing and sore throat, eye irritation and congestion, fatigue and lethargy, digestive issues and metallic taste.

These reports follow a similar incident last month, when residents in various states described fog with a metallic odor.

Concerns over the unexplained nature of the fog have fueled speculation online, with some drawing comparisons to historical events like Operation Sea Spray, a 1950s US Navy experiment that released bacteria into the air over San Francisco to test biological warfare vulnerabilities.

Others suggest the chemical smell could result from pre-existing pollutants in the air, which become more pronounced in humid conditions. Health experts have also noted that the winter season brings an increase in respiratory illnesses, and fog could exacerbate symptoms for individuals with underlying conditions.

Despite public concerns, meteorologists and state officials have not linked the fog to any toxic substances or deliberate activity. The NWS emphasized that dense fog is a common weather event in Florida, especially during seasonal temperature shifts.

Officials urged residents to exercise caution when driving due to reduced visibility, with fog expected to linger until Wednesday morning.