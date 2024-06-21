Iraq expects cooler temperature and pleasant summer weather

Shafaq News/ Weather forecaster Ali Al-Jaber Al-Zayadi informed Shafaq News Agency that “the heat will gradually weaken starting Sunday in central and western parts of Iraq.”

An air mass is expected to reduce the heat starting Monday, with temperatures dropping by about five degrees Celsius to around 44 degrees in Baghdad and central regions, with slightly higher temperatures in Basra and Maysan starting Tuesday.

Al-Zayadi noted that “the heat wave will peak tomorrow, potentially reaching 50 degrees Celsius in the central Euphrates and Baghdad due to calm winds. However, moderate daytime temperatures are expected for several days .”

On Friday, Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari ordered the Civil Defense Directorate to be on high alert due to increased fire incidents, dismissing the Civil Defense Director in Basra for negligence.

During a meeting, he emphasized that “there is a need for preparedness, coordination with the General Traffic Directorate, and forming awareness teams in all governorates.

“All Civil Defense units are to be on high alert for three months, with measures to close non-compliant sites. Directors in Karkh and Rusafa have one month to reduce fire incidents. “

Iraq experiences extremely high temperatures during the summer, with 8 Iraqi cities among the hottest in the world, including Amarah, Semawa, Basra, Karbala, Kut, and Faw. These temperatures contribute significantly to the frequency and severity of fires, which cause extensive damage and loss of life.