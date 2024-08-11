Sovereignty expels Kirkuk council chairman for breaking ranks during election

Shafaq News/ The head of the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada), Khamis Al-Khanjar, has expelled Ibrahim Mohammed Hafez, the recently elected Chairman of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, for allegedly breaking ranks with the Arab bloc during the election session.

On Saturday, a meeting in Baghdad aimed at resolving Kirkuk's governance deadlock resulted in the election of Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez as Chairman of the Provincial Council and Ribwar Taha as Governor. Despite initial boycotts by some Arab members and notable absences from the Kurdistan Democratic Party and Turkmen representatives, Hafez, and others ultimately joined the session.

Khaled Al-Mafraji, a member of Al-Siyada and a former lawmaker, told Shafaq News Agency that Hafez, a member of the Arab bloc in the Kirkuk council, had failed to adhere to the party's directives. "He was part of the six-member Arab bloc but did not follow the party's principles, which emphasize unity and securing the rights of the Arab community."

"As a result, the Alliance, led by Al-Khanjar and the party's General Secretariat, decided to expel Hafez, even though he was our candidate, and won under the alliance's banner," considering him pursuing "personal gains at the expense of the party's collective interests."

Al-Mafraji condemned Saturday's session, deeming it "illegal and unconstitutional" and a "coup against legitimacy," accusing those involved of trading positions for political favors. "The Arab bloc received the most votes, securing six seats, which should have solidified our position," he said.