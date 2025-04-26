Southern Iraq churches hold memorials for Pope Francis

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Christian churches across southern Iraq held memorial services honouring the late Pope Francis, drawing wide participation from tribal leaders, local officials, and minority groups.

At Mar Ephrem Church in Basra, a Divine Mass brought together members of the Christian community, tribal sheikhs, and representatives of the Mandaean Sabians, a scene that showcased the province’s deep intercommunal bonds.

Following the service, mourners from across Basra gathered to offer condolences, reaffirming what many described as the “unity of destiny and sentiment” among the city’s diverse groups.

In Maysan province, the Chaldean Church of Our Lady of Sorrows in al-Amarah organized a parallel ceremony. Worshippers offered prayers in memory of the pope, expressing both sorrow and gratitude for his longstanding advocacy for peace and religious coexistence.

The Iraqi ceremonies coincided with the global outpouring of grief at the Vatican, where thousands filled Saint Peter’s Square for Pope Francis’ funeral. The Vatican reported the attendance of 162 international delegations, including dozens of heads of state, government leaders, and reigning monarchs. Among them were US President Donald Trump and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.