Shiite division blocks PMF legislation, Iraqi MP says

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The lack of Shiite consensus over passing the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law has emerged as the main obstacle in Iraq’s parliament, an Iraqi lawmaker confirmed on Saturday.

Jawad al-Yasari, member of Al-Fateh Alliance, told Shafaq News that the draft has so far secured the support of 116 Shiite MPs out of roughly 180, but still requires around 50 additional votes for passage. He acknowledged that the law is also under US pressure, stressing, “The PMF has no intention of targeting US or any other country. The law is intended to protect the PMF and Iraq.”

Iraq’s Coordination Framework, an alliance of predominantly Shiite parties, has placed the PMF Law at the top of its agenda, with recent meetings focused on how to secure a parliamentary session and collect enough signatures to advance the draft. Lawmakers have floated symbolic gestures, including attending a session in PMF military uniforms.

Parliament has remained stalled since August 5, with no directive from the speaker’s office on when legislative sessions will resume. Despite efforts to build momentum, political sources indicate the chances of passing the law before the end of the current term remain slim.