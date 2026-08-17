SCOOP: Iranian parliament speaker to visit Baghdad Wednesday

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf will lead a high-level delegation to Baghdad on Wednesday for talks with Iraqi officials and political figures, an informed source told Shafaq News.

Topping the agenda is a proposal to allow Iraqi oil exports to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that normally carries about 90% of the country's crude shipments.

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The delegation will also discuss efforts to bring weapons held by Iraq's armed factions under sole state control, the source said. It is expected to outline Tehran's position on the issue and its assessment of the steps Baghdad has taken so far.

The talks will also address Iranian concerns about the risk of renewed conflict, as well as regional developments and their impact on Iraq, Iran and the wider region, the source added.

Read more: Iraq in talks with US-Iran over Hormuz oil shipments