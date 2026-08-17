KDP demands federal response after Iranian attack

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) on Monday urged Baghdad to take a “decisive” stance against attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) after Iranian drones targeted Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s personal office and the residence of a senior security official.

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate reported that two explosive-laden Hadid-110 drones launched from Iranian territory were used in the attack. No casualties were reported.

The KDP political bureau called on the federal to confront similar attacks “as quickly as possible and through appropriate means,” warning that continued strikes risk further complicating regional relations.

KRI, the party added, has sought to keep itself and Iraq out of wider regional wars and tensions.