Qadisiyah Elections: Turnout 48.39%, PM al-Sudani on top

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Qadisiyah (Al-Diwaniyah) province, southern Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout reached 48.39%.

The province holds 11 parliamentary seats, including three for women.

The distribution is as follows:

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 70,673 votes.

- State of Law (Dawlat Al-Qanoun): 52,419 votes.

- Badr Organization: 34,954 votes.

- Sadiqoon: 34,412 votes.

- National State Forces Alliance (Tahaluf Quwa al-Dawla): 30,998 votes.

- Services (Khadamat): 30,885 votes.

- Ishraqat Kanoon: 22,037 votes.

- Abshir Ya Iraq: 19,531 votes.

- Foundation (Al-Asas): 18,460 votes.

- Huqooq: 13,554 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues. The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

