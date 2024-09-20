Pentagon: We’re conducting joint operations with Iraq against ISIS, citing “a threat to the region”

Shafaq News/ Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirmed that US forces are conducting joint operations with Iraqi security forces to eliminate the remaining cells of ISIS.

In a press briefing late Thursday, Singh affirmed that ISIS still poses a threat to Iraq and Syria, but it is different from what it was in 2014.

“U.S. CENTCOM will continue to work with our partners to aggressively pursue ISIS, which remains a threat to the region, our allies, and our homeland,” she said.

Cooperation Against ISIS

Despite losing its territorial stronghold in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019, ISIS militants continue to operate in remote areas, where they attempt to regroup and launch attacks. The US-led coalition, comprising more than 80 countries, remains to assist Iraqi forces in this enduring fight against terrorism. Although the coalition officially ended its combat mission in December 2021, approximately 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq at the invitation of the Iraqi government. Their primary roles include providing training, military aid, and air support to help Iraqi forces combat the ongoing ISIS insurgency.