PMF commander bargains with fighters: 15 voter cards to avoid salary cuts

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Fighters from a tribal regiment affiliated with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) revealed that their commander is pressuring them to collect 15 voter ID cards each by Saturday, threatening to cut their salaries if they fail to comply.

Stationed in the Rabia district west of Mosul, the fighters told Shafaq News Agency that the regiment’s commander is applying “intense pressure” to meet the deadline.

“He has threatened to withhold our salaries if we don’t deliver the required number of voter cards,” they added.

Speaking on condition of anonymity due to fear of legal repercussions, the fighters also alleged that the son of a prominent tribal figure - who sponsors the regiment - is exploiting his position to increase pressure on the troops.

The fighters called on the PMF leadership to immediately stop the “violations”, and ensure that they are not exploited in matters related to the electoral process.