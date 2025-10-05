About 130,000 PMF members to cast ballots in Iraq’s voting

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) revealed on Sunday that 128,000 members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) will take part in the special voting phase of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Imad Jameel, head of the IHEC’s media team, told Shafaq News that PMF personnel are scheduled to vote alongside other security forces on November 8, ahead of the general vote on November 11, 2025.

According to IHEC figures, 20,063,773 citizens are registered to participate in the nationwide elections, which will be held at 8,703 centers and 39,285 polling stations across Iraq.

The participation of the PMF, a coalition of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups officially incorporated into Iraq’s security apparatus, comes at a sensitive political moment. Debates have resurfaced over whether the force should be fully integrated into the Iraqi army or retain its semi-independent structure. These discussions coincide with renewed US pressure and ongoing disputes in parliament over legislation defining the PMF’s authority and chain of command.

