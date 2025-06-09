PMF detains members for election "coercion"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) confirmed the arrest of several members accused of using the group’s name to coerce citizens into surrendering their electoral cards.

The Security and Discipline Directorate within the PMF launched intensified inspections after receiving complaints of election-related violations involving affiliated personnel.

“Following thorough monitoring and verification, several suspects were detained and referred for investigation,” the directorate stated, adding that inspection campaigns are ongoing to preserve the integrity of the force.

The PMF, formed in 2014 to fight ISIS and now officially integrated into Iraq’s security apparatus, includes factions with political affiliations—raising concerns over their conduct during the upcoming provincial elections.

Under Iraqi law, manipulating or confiscating voter cards constitutes a criminal offense that may lead to fines, disqualification, or imprisonment. The PMF urged citizens to report similar incidents directly to its oversight directorate.

“These efforts reflect our national commitment to ensuring clean elections and protecting public trust,” the directorate affirmed.