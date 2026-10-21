Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi is expected to make official visits to Lebanon and Syria next week, leading a government delegation to discuss a range of shared issues, a government source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Lebanon will be the first stop, after which al-Zaidi will travel to Syria before returning to Baghdad, the source said.

Al-Zaidi visited Riyadh last Wednesday on the first leg of a Gulf tour that also includes Kuwait. The visit followed an earlier trip planned for July 29 that was canceled amid rapidly escalating security tensions after US-Saudi strikes on PMF positions in Iraq.