Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

An integrity court in Iraq's southern Al-Muthanna province ordered the detention of the province's former electricity director, Mazen Abdul Razzaq, and five officials and employees of the directorate over the alleged waste of more than 2 billion dinars (about $1.3 million) in public funds, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The six are suspected of manipulating purchase prices at the Al-Muthanna Electricity Directorate in 2024 and 2025, according to the source.

The investigating judge ordered them to be held pending investigation under Article 341 of Iraq's Penal Code, which covers damage to public funds caused by negligence.

In August, the Integrity Commission arrested two employees of the province's electricity distribution branch over alleged financial violations. The arrests come amid the nationwide Dawn Crackdown anti-corruption campaign, launched on June 28 under the government of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, which has reached Al-Muthanna, Baghdad, Babil, Dhi Qar and other provinces.

Read more: Iraq'sDawn Crackdown moves from raids to rulings