Anti-corruption chief confirms: No candidates convicted of crimes in Kurdistan elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the KRI Commission of Integrity Chairman, Judge Ahmed Anwar, announced that no candidates in the upcoming legislative elections have been convicted of misdemeanors or felonies, following a thorough review of their backgrounds.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of the first report on implementing the Kurdistan Region's anti-corruption strategy, Anwar emphasized the close cooperation between the Kurdistan Integrity Commission and the Iraqi Integrity Commission, describing them as complementary forces in the fight against corruption.

"We cooperate with the Independent High Electoral Commission, and it has been confirmed that no candidate in the Kurdistan elections has been convicted of a misdemeanor or felony," Anwar stated.

He also stressed the importance of holding fair and transparent elections in the region, adding, "Fighting corruption should be a primary and fundamental goal, and we look forward to assistance from our friends in this regard."

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a regional decree on June 26, 2024, setting October 20, 2024, as the date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections. Initially scheduled for 2022, the elections were most recently rescheduled to June 10, 2024.

The October vote will elect 100 new lawmakers representing the governorates of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil (34 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), Halabja (three seats), Al-Sulaymaniyah (38 seats, including one for Christians and one for Turkmen), and Duhok (25 seats, including one for Christians).