Iraq’s Electoral Commission disqualifies five candidates from key Kurdish parties ahead of Regional elections

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission announced the disqualification of five candidates from the New Generation Movement, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the Gorran Movement, and the Kurdistan Coalition ahead of the upcoming Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections.

In a statement, the commission confirmed the removal of two candidates from the New Generation Movement’s list in Duhok Governorate due to failure to submit the required documents proving eligibility, particularly related to residency in Duhok. The disqualified candidates are Shitao Aziz and Mardan Nuzad, with the party instructed to nominate replacements within three days.

The commission also revealed that three additional candidates were disqualified from the KDP, Gorran Movement, and Kurdistan Coalition lists. The decision affects Hassan Reda, KDP candidate in Al-Sulaymaniyah; Mohsen Mustafa, Gorran Movement candidate in Al-Sulaymaniyah; and Najat Ramadan, Kurdistan Coalition candidate in Erbil. The relevant parties have been given three days to submit alternative candidates.

The commission recently conducted its fifth simulation of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region, scheduled for next month.

Notably, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani set October 20, 2024, for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections. Originally scheduled for June 2024.

The elections will elect 100 lawmakers from Erbil, Halabja, Al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.