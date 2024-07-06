PM Al-Sudani stresses ongoing coordination with Iran's new president

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, on Saturday, congratulated the new Iranian President, Masoud Bazeshkian, in a letter on the occasion of his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to a statement issued by his media office, Al-Sudani expressed his hopes for success in his duties, stressing the "depth of relations between the two friendly neighboring countries and the importance of continuing coordination at the highest levels and in all fields, in order to serve common interests."

According to the Iranian Ministry of Interior, Pezeshkian has received over 16 million votes (53.67% of the votes), compared to Jalili, who received 13 million votes (44.34%).