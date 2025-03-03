Armed groups reject Iraq's disarmament push, vow "resistance"

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has failed to compel Iran-aligned armed groups to disarm and integrate into official military institutions, sources told Shafaq News on Monday.

The sources, on condition of anonymity, revealed that Officials from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s team held unofficial discussions with leaders of these groups in recent months, urging them to relinquish their weapons and cease operating outside the state framework.

Among these groups are Kataeb Hezbollah—designated a terrorist organization by the United States—and Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq, both part of the Iranian “Axis of Resistance.”

The groups, the sources said, rejected the proposals outright, reaffirming their commitment to a “resistance” approach and insisting they remain ready to defend Iraq.

The government officials warned these groups that “such a decision could prompt economic or military measures from the United States and Israel, potentially plunging Iraq into avoidable crises.”

Last month, Prime Minister Al-Sudani confirmed that his government was working to integrate these factions into Iraq’s legal and institutional structures.

Reuters earlier reported that Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said the government is attempting to persuade armed groups to disarm or join the official armed forces and security services.

During an official visit to London, Hussein stated that while such discussions were unthinkable two to three years ago, it is now unacceptable for armed groups to operate outside the state framework.

Observers believe that incorporating these groups into Iraq’s security apparatus could protect them from potential targeting or military strikes by the United States or its allies.