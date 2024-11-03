Iran signals conditional response to Israel as regional frictions mount

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Bazeshkian hinted that Iran's response to Israel could be influenced by a potential ceasefire in the ongoing regional conflicts.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Bezhaskian stated, "If the Israelis reconsider their behavior and accept a ceasefire, halting their killing of the oppressed and innocent, this may affect the intensity and nature of our retaliation."

He reaffirmed that Iran "will not allow any aggression against its sovereignty and security to go unanswered."

On October 26, the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted military sites in Iran in retaliation for Iranian missile strikes against Israel on October 1. Iran characterized its missile attack as a response to the killing of its backed leaders and a member of the Revolutionary Guard.

Former diplomat Abbas Khameyar noted that "there is some ambiguity regarding Bazeshkian's statements, as he suggested that a ceasefire could impact the intensity of Iran's response but would not negate it entirely." In an interview with "Sky News Arabia," Khameyar added that "all statements from Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei or the Revolutionary Guard indicate the necessity for a decisive and significant response to the crime committed by Israel against Iranian national security and sovereignty."

Khamyar explained that the "Americans played a significant role in targeting Iranian territory, and Israel would not dare to attack Iran without US support, leading Iranian leadership to consider the United States as part of their target bank if they retaliate against Iran's expected response."

He emphasized that "Iran is confident it can confront and resist any US aggression if it occurs," which is why Tehran is speaking assertively. The Iranian National Security Council has agreed on the necessity of a response, though the specifics regarding its nature and timing remain undisclosed as part of Iran's psychological warfare strategy prior to its retaliation.

Khameyar also mentioned that "the Iranian response will be more powerful, precise, and impactful than previous strikes."

Regarding the potential escalation of Israeli actions if Iran retaliates, Khameyar remarked, "Iran is fully aware of Israel's threats to target oil facilities, and if this occurs, it could plunge the region into severe consequences. The United States would not withstand this, especially after its defeat in Afghanistan and Iraq, and in light of the Arab, Islamic, and global outrage over US support for Israel."