PM Al-Sudani seeks support for his government in meetings with Al-Halbousi and Talabani

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the leader of the Taqaddum Party, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, and the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, to unify political efforts in support of the government's service and economic agendas.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, “The discussions aimed to enhance the government's performance in implementing its program and achieving its primary objectives, fulfilling the aspirations of the Iraqi people.

“During his meeting with Al-Halbousi, Al-Sudani emphasized that this engagement is part of ongoing communication with various political forces represented in the Parliament, government, and provincial councils. The government is committed to maintaining consultations with political forces to strengthen the state's path, implement national strategic visions, and achieve sustainable development across various sectors.”

For his part, Al-Halbousi reaffirmed his party’s “support for the government and its efforts in implementing its comprehensive development program and plans,” emphasizing that “the resulting significant reforms contribute to advancing and strengthening state institutions.”

“The meeting emphasized the need to continue implementing the political agreement outlined in the government’s ministerial program. It also highlighted the government’s efforts to provide compensation for families affected by terrorist operations, safeguard the rights of martyrs and the injured, and advance progress in resolving the displacement crisis.”

Furthermore, the PM Al-Sudani discussed with Talabani the “shared perspectives on various national issues, emphasizing the importance of fostering dialogue among political forces in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to expedite the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government. This follows the successful parliamentary elections held last October.”

“Additionally, the discussions focused on enhancing cooperation and coordination between Baghdad and the next Regional Government across security, political, and developmental fields,” according to the statement.