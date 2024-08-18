Over two million pilgrims cross into Iraq for Arbaeen Pilgrimage, including 450,000 foreigners: Iranian official

Shafaq News/ More than two million pilgrims have crossed from Iran into Iraq to participate in the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, according to Iran's Deputy Minister of Interior and head of the Central Committee for Arbaeen, Majid Mirahmadi.

In a statement to reporters, Mirahmadi said, "So far, approximately 2.2 million pilgrims have crossed Iran's borders into Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, including over 450,000 foreign pilgrims."

He added that Pakistani pilgrims are "passing through Iranian territory and borders into Iraq in an orderly and very satisfactory manner, with no issues reported."

Meanwhile, the Iranian embassy in Baghdad announced on Saturday that nearly 2,000 Iranian service units, (Moukebs), have been deployed across three border crossings and at the holy sites in Iraq frequented by pilgrims.

The embassy highlighted that additional Moukebs have been activated in Iraq to accommodate the growing number of pilgrims, emphasizing that "the primary hosts of the Arbaeen ceremonies are the esteemed Iraqi people and their government."

The embassy also praised the "sincere cooperation" shown by Iraqi authorities in creating the necessary conditions for the participation of Iranian Moukebs in this significant religious event.

Iraq's Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari had previously announced the designation of four international land border crossings, which are operating around the clock to accommodate the influx of foreign pilgrims. He estimated that around five million foreign pilgrims would enter Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage in the city of Karbala.

On Saturday, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, convened a meeting with leaders from operations, police, intelligence, and service agencies regarding the Arbaeen pilgrimage, issuing "important" directives.

"Al-Sudani provided significant feedback on enhancing security measures, emphasizing the continuous execution of preemptive operations, particularly in Baghdad. He stressed the importance of deploying fighters behind the processions rather than within them, focusing on surveillance and ensuring protection over providing services to pilgrims."

The Arbaeen pilgrimage marks the 40th day following Ashura, the day of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and his followers at the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.