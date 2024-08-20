Erbil Governor confirms full services for Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims

Shafaq News/ Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw confirmed, on Tuesday, that full services are being provided to Iranian pilgrims arriving through the Kurdistan Region for the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

In a joint press conference with the Iranian Consul and the head of the Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF), Khoshnaw stated, "We are pleased with the success of this operation for the third time, and the services provided have been appreciated by the pilgrims. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has ensured the provision of all necessary security and health services."

He added, "So far, 75,000 people have visited the Kurdistan Region, and the operation continues smoothly." Khoshnaw also noted that "teams from the BFC, in coordination with various committees, have provided services to the visitors."

This largest humanitarian marathon is a defining element of Iraq's cultural identity, offering a significant opportunity for charitable activities, represented by volunteer work and social cohesion. Many people contribute their time and resources to provide free services to pilgrims along the way.