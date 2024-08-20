Iran operates 100 flights to Iraq for Arbaeen Pilgrimage; millions expected in Karbala

Shafaq News/ Approximately 100 flights to Iraq were recently operated for Arbaeen Pilgrims, according to Reza Nakhjavani, the head of Iran Airports Company (IAC).

Nakhjavani reported at today's press conference, “Between August 14 and 19, 71 flights were operated to Najaf Airport, 27 to Baghdad Airport, and 2 to Basra Airport, transporting 16,752 visitors for Arbaeen Pilgrims and returning 10,681.”

“Mashhad, Ilam, Kermanshah, Abadan, and Ahvaz airports saw the highest travel traffic during this period,” he added.

The company's head further noted, “17 Iranian airlines and 2 foreign ones operate flights from 27 airports in Iran to transport visitors to Iraq.”

"We are expanding air routes in Iranian airspace, where over 777 foreign flights have recently passed through."

Millions of Shia Muslims are expected to converge on Karbala for the Arbaeen Pilgrimage on August 25, commemorating the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad. Extensive preparations are underway, utilizing key border crossings and airports to manage the influx. Recognized by UNESCO in 2019 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, the pilgrimage highlights Iraq's cultural identity and fosters humanitarian and social efforts.