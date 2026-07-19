Official preparations begin for PM Al-Zaidi Tehran visit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will visit Tehran next week for talks on bilateral relations and the signing of several memorandums of understanding covering areas of cooperation, the Foreign Ministry confirmed on Sunday.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Bilateral Relations Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloum has already discussed preparations for the visit with Iran’s ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh.

The visit follows an invitation extended by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his recent trip to Iraq to attend ceremonies commemorating the assassinated Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Al-Zaidi and the senior delegation accompanying him concluded a five-day official visit to the United States on Saturday, marking the first foreign trip of his premiership. He arrived in Qatar today to offer condolences over the death of the former Emir of Qatar.

The Tehran visit will be followed by a regional tour covering Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.

Read more: Iraq's al-Zaidi rebalances Iran ties before Washington visit