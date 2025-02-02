Iraqi Parliament Speaker arrives in Tehran

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament Speaker, Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, arrived in Tehran on an official visit at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

According to a statement from Al-Mashhadani’s media office, the speaker arrived at the head of a parliamentary delegation.

The statement noted that the visit was aimed at holding a bilateral meeting as part of ongoing cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will last for two days, during which Al-Mashhadani will meet with several officials, including Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.