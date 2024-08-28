Sources: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to visit Iraq in late September

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Iraq at the end of September at an official invitation by Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, informed Iranian sources revealed on Wednesday.

It will be Pezeshkian's first official visit abroad since assuming the presidency.

The sources told Shafaq News Agency that this visit to Baghdad is set to occur before Pezeshkian heads to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, told IRNA that the Iranian President will sign several memoranda of understanding that were initially intended to be finalized during the late President Ebrahim Raisi's scheduled visit to Iraq. "These agreements are expected further to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries."

Al-Sadegh said the visit will take place between September 10 and 21.

Pezeshkian has previously emphasized Iran's strong focus on its relationship with Iraq during a phone call with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.