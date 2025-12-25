New Iraqi Shiite bloc to take shape between Badr and Services Alliance

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Talks between Hadi Al-Amiri, head of the Badr Organization, and Shibl Al-Zaidi, leader of the Services (Khadamat) Alliance, have advanced toward forming a new Iraqi political alliance expected to control around 30 parliamentary seats, a senior source within Badr revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that recent intensive meetings brought the two sides—both operating within the Coordination Framework (CF), the umbrella coalition that groups Iraq’s main Shiite political forces and currently holds the largest bloc in parliament—close to agreement on the outlines of a joint parliamentary bloc that secures the electoral leverage of both parties, with a formal announcement expected soon once the final name is agreed.

The projected seat count, according to the source, would strengthen Badr’s bid for the post of first deputy speaker of parliament. Within the informal point-based formula used by major blocs to distribute senior posts, the position is valued at between 15 and 17 points. The remaining share, he explained, would likely be used to secure a service-oriented ministry and an independent authority for the alliance.

Parallel to these talks, discussions among CF factions are continuing to resolve the stalled selection of Iraq’s next prime minister, the source added, noting that the impasse stems from rival camps maintaining opposing demands and signaling readiness to form a “blocking third” to prevent consensus.

The source further pointed to recent efforts as serious and potentially decisive, with expectations that agreement on a prime ministerial nominee could be reached and announced in the near term.

Earlier today, a senior CF figure indicated that a decision on the premiership would follow the election of parliament’s speaker and two deputies. He described the current shortlist as including caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, several former officeholders, and National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji.

Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003 on November 11, with nationwide turnout exceeding 56%. The final results showed that Shiite parties secured 187 seats, Sunnis 77 seats, and Kurds 56 seats. Under the post-2003 power-sharing system, the premiership is allocated to a Shiite Arab, the speakership to a Sunni Arab, and the presidency to a Kurd. The parliamentary leadership comprises a speaker and two deputies, who oversee legislative sessions and coordinate the work of the Council of Representatives.

On December 14, Iraq’s Federal Supreme Court ratified the final election results. The Iraqi presidency later set December 29 as the date for the first session of the new parliament, which, under the constitution, must include the election of a speaker and two deputies. Within 30 days of that session, parliament is required to elect a new president, who must then name a prime minister-designate within 15 days. The prime minister-designate is given 30 days to form a cabinet.