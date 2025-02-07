US Lawmakers call to designate "Badr" and factions as terrorist groups
Shafaq News/ A group of US lawmakers has called for Iraqi factions to be designated as terrorist organizations.
Representative Joe Wilson shared on X, "I am honored to submit this letter, along with ten other members of Congress, to the Secretary of State, urging the classification of Badr Organization as a terrorist group, along with other Iranian-backed militias in Iraq."
He concluded his post saying, "Trump will fix this!"