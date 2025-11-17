Iraq's First Deputy Speaker, Badr Leader coordinate government formation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq’s First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen al-Mandalawi and Badr Organization leader Hadi al-Amiri discussed forming a unified political front, stabilizing the post-election landscape, and translating voter mandates into practical governance.

According to al-Mandalawi’s office, the meeting focused on coordinating the next phase, strengthening cooperation among major blocs, and preventing polarization to protect the electoral process. Both leaders stressed the need to turn election results into measures that address public demands, calling for reduced political divisions and broader consensus to maintain Iraq’s fragile balance.

Al-Mandalawi—who heads the al-Asas (The Foundation) coalition—described the election as a chance to restore Iraq’s constitutional trajectory and urged broad national agreements that uphold democratic rights and ensure long-term stability.

He emphasized that the incoming parliament must strengthen its legislative and oversight roles, coordinate closely with the executive branch, and advance reforms that bolster economic development and state institutions, pressing political actors to place national priorities above partisan competition.

Iraq wrapped up its sixth parliamentary elections since 2003 last week, with voter turnout exceeding 56%. Preliminary results show Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s Al-Ima'ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development) bloc leading in eight of Iraq’s 18 provinces, followed by former Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi’s Taqaddum Party and former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition (E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun).

The detailed distribution of seats has yet to be finalized. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) indicated that official results will be released today.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Elections: Old lines, new margins