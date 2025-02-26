President Barzani, Badr’s al-Amiri stress solidarity to settle Erbil-Baghdad disputes

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi al-Amiri emphasized the need to resolve outstanding differences between Erbil and Baghdad through "national solidarity."

During a meeting in Erbil, Barzani and al-Amiri discussed the latest political developments, the general situation in the country, as well as shared issues and bilateral relations between Iraq and the Region, with a focus on the national interest, according to a statement from the Region's presidency.

Both sides reaffirmed the value of “enhancing dialogue and understanding among all Iraqi parties, fostering joint cooperation to ensure the country’s stability, and resolving outstanding issues through national solidarity,” while highlighting the need to “maintain unity to address regional and international challenges."

President Barzani reiterated the significance of the Region's ongoing coordination with all national forces in Iraq, confirming, “Supporting the Iraqi government's efforts to ensure security for the benefit of the entire country is crucial.”