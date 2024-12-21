Najaf’s governor: Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani urges strengthening Kurdish-Shiite ties amid regional shifts

Shafaq News/ The Shiite religious authority stressed the necessity of collaboration between Shiites and Kurds amid the region's evolving dynamics, Najaf’s Governor, Youssef Kanawi, stated on Saturday.

Speaking at the Erbil-Najaf Forum, Kanawi remarked, “Since the fall of Saddam Hussein’s regime, both sides have sought to build a strategic alliance to develop the country. However, these alliances have not been without competition and conflicts.”

Highlighting the pivotal role of Najaf’s Shiite religious authority in fostering Kurdish-Shiite relations, he referred to the historic 1965 edict by Imam Mohsen Al-Hakim, who prohibited fighting against the Kurds. Kanawi also praised the balanced stance of Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani in supporting Kurdish rights while safeguarding Iraq’s stability as a unified state.

“The relationship between the Kurdish people and the Shiite religious authority is characterized by mutual respect.” However, it is shaped by differing expectations—Kurds seek support from the authority in realizing their legitimate rights within a unified Iraq, while the authority hopes the Kurds will commit to preserving Iraq’s unity and internal cohesion, Najaf’s governor explained.

Kanawi also underscored that stable ties between Baghdad and Erbil require overcoming internal divisions and fostering dialogue and understanding.

Amid the challenges facing the Middle East, he expressed optimism that enhanced Kurdish-Shiite cooperation in economic and political spheres could contribute to Iraq’s stability and strengthen its global standing.

Najaf’s governor concluded by emphasizing Iraq’s potential to play a pivotal role in building regional strategic alliances, which necessitates closer collaboration between Shiites and Kurds.