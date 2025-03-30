Ayatollah al-Sistani declares Monday as Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the top Shiite religious authority, has announced that Monday will mark the first day of Eid al-Fitr, following the confirmed sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

Al-Sistani’s office had previously anticipated that Eid would fall on Monday, March 31. The office had earlier set the beginning of Ramadan on Sunday, March 2, predicting that the fasting month would conclude on March 30, lasting 29 days instead of the full 30, as indicated in the published prayer timetable.

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Endowments declared Sunday as Eid al-Fitr. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced a public holiday from March 29 to April 5.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Sunni Endowment stated that Ramadan will be completed as a full 30-day month, making Monday, March 31, the first day of Eid.