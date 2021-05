Shafaq News / Hundreds of people from Derik, in the far northeast of Syria, visited Khabat cemetery on the morning of Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The cemetery contains the bodies of 923 fighters from the People's Protection Units, the Syrian Democratic Forces, and the Internal Security Forces, who lost their lives since the outbreak of the events in Syria.

Residents raised pictures of the victims and wreaths of flowers, placed them on the graves, and distributed sweets to the cemetery's visitors.