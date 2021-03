Shafaq News/ The Northeastern Syrian city of Derik commemorated today, Thursday, the third anniversary of the occupation of the Kurdish "Afrin" city by Turkey and its proxies.

Dozens of citizens and public servants in the Autonomous Administration organized a vigil entitled "No for Occupation.. It is the time to liberate Afrin".

Turkey’s military and its Syrian rebel allies took complete control of northwest Syria’s Afrin after an eight-week-long campaign named "Olive Branch" on March 18, 2018.