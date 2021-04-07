We may surrender if Covid-19 epidemic is out of control in Derik, Official

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-04-07T18:26:36+0000

Shafaq News / The cities of Derik and Qamishli in the far northeastern of Syria recorded on Wednesday the highest number of COVID-19 infections. The director of the Covid-19 center in Derik, Alan Ahmed told Shafaq News Agency that "now, it’s the most difficult days in the city where the new variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain is spreading quickly.” He added, "The Covid 19 Center in Derik is nearly full, and infections are increasing.” According to the Official, the people in Derik are not adhering to health measures which may lead to a catastrophe as the health team has limited capabilities and “we may surrender if the situation is out of our control, and that is what we fear in the coming days." On Wednesday, the Health Authority of the Autonomous Administration of Northeastern Syria recorded 5 deaths and 241 new infections in which 47 cases in Derik.

