Iraqi government condemns Israeli hint to target Ayatollah al-Sistani

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iraqi government strongly condemned the insult from the Israeli media to the supreme religious authority of the Shia in the country Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

The unprecedented attack on one of the world’s most revered religious figures prompted the Iraqi government to call on the international community to denounce attempts to harm globally respected and influential figures.

In a statement, government spokesman Bassem Al-Awadi said, "In the wake of the Zionist entity's escalating genocidal war and blatant crimes against humanity in Gaza and Lebanon, its racist, inciting media has launched a vicious attack on the image of the Supreme Religious Authority."

He added, "The Iraqi government strongly condemns any attack on our Supreme Religious Authority, which is respected and revered by all Iraqis, the Arab and Islamic worlds, and the international community. We warn of the dangers of these attempts, rooted in racism and deep disrespect for the sanctities of nations. Such provocations encourage the expansion of aggression and pose a real threat to international peace and security. "

Al-Awadi also called on the UN Secretary-General and all international communities “to reject and condemn any action that offends the feelings of Muslims worldwide and attempts to undermine globally respected figures.”

The government spokesman further stated, "Iraq, the government and the people, has made every effort to stop the war. However, the Zionist entity, its supporters, and the international community's failure have only exacerbated the situation. Today, it tries to spread insults to cover up its blatant crimes, which we fully reject and consider a serious act of aggression. This will not change Iraq’s steadfast and principled position on all crucial issues."

The government’s response came after the right-wing Israeli channel 14 aired a segment on Tuesday featuring Ayatollah al-Sistani's image on a list of potential assassination targets. The image appeared alongside other regional figures, including Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Qassem, Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar, Iranian Quds Force commander Ismail Qaani, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A "target" mark was placed over each leader’s head, with no explanation but hinting at the intention to eliminate these figures. The broadcast came as the channel discussed Israel’s potential response to a recent missileattackbyIran.