Iraq vows support for efforts to halt Israeli attacks in Gaza and Lebanon

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting all international and regional efforts aimed at stopping Israel’s aggression against the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

In a statement, Iraqi government spokesperson Bassem Al-Awadi stressed Iraq's dedication to leveraging its international and regional ties to achieve that goal. "The government of Iraq is leveraging its international and regional position, and its ties with Iraq's brothers and friends, to achieve this goal, in addition to providing aid and support for the resilience of the Lebanese and Palestinian people," Al-Awadi said.

Al-Awadi also condemned any accusations against Iraq’s allies, stressing that the government rejects "any accusations of betrayal directed at our brothers, as well as any disrespect towards them, especially as they pursue the same path of protecting the Palestinian people and asserting their rights, as well as the Lebanese people's right to sovereignty over their land and the protection of their borders from the enemy's brutality and recklessness."

"The official positions of Iraq are expressed exclusively by the Iraqi government, through its policies and actions grounded in the constitution and democratic system, and its responsibility to shape public policies and safeguard the national interests of the Iraqi people." He said.

Since October 7, 2023, Iraq has expressed its support for the Palestinians in Gaza, condemning Israeli actions that have resulted in the deaths of about 42,000 people, the majority of them women and children.

Baghdad has also backed Lebanon in the face of recent Israeli attacks, which have killed more than 2,000 people, injured around 10,000, and displaced 1.2 million.

The Iraqi government has mobilized efforts to provide ongoing humanitarian aid to Lebanon, announcing measures to facilitate the entry of Lebanese refugees and offer them the necessary support.