Iraqi Prime Minister highlights Al-Sistani's guidance in meeting with UN Envoy

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Mohamed Al Hassan.

According to Al-Sudani’s office, the meeting covered key regional developments, particularly the recent escalation of violence in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and what Al-Sudani’s office described as “the ongoing genocide perpetrated by Israeli forces.” The Prime Minister expressed his concern for the humanitarian crisis unfolding in these areas.

Al-Sudani commended the United Nations for its continued support for Iraq, particularly through the challenges since 2003, emphasizing the vital role UNAMI has played in aiding Iraq's stabilization efforts.

Moreover, “He emphasized the significance of the insights shared by His Eminence, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, during his meeting with Mr. Al-Hassan, which identified Iraq’s needs and the people’s aspirations—elements that the government has incorporated into its current priorities and action plan.” The statement said.