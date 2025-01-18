UNAMI urges swift action on Iraq’s water crisis

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the United Nations Secretary-General's representative in Iraq, Mohammed Al-Hassan, visited marshlands in Dhi Qar province.

During his visit to assess the condition of the marshlands, the extent of drought, and declining water levels in the area, Al-Hassan stated to reporters, that “UNAMI mission will engage in dialogue with Iraq's neighboring countries to address the water scarcity crisis and secure the country's water rights.”

He added that projects are ongoing to serve Iraq through specialized organizations such as UNESCO.

Expressing his belief on Iraqi he said that everyone is working for Iraq, which is now different from previous years.

“The issue of drought is not exclusive to Iraq, and there will be constructive dialogue with neighboring countries to resolve this crisis,” the UN representative also emphasized.

Iraq's water crisis, exacerbated by a prolonged regional drought over the past four years, has reached unprecedented levels.

The December 2024 Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI) classified all regions in Iraq as experiencing "severe drought," with water levels significantly below normal thresholds.

Inefficient water management, climate change, and reduced flow from Turkiye and Iran have exacerbated the crisis, as 90% of Iraq's rivers are polluted.

The UN projections estimate that by 2035, the country will meet only 15% of its water needs.