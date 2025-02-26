UN political role in Iraq to conclude in 2025

Shafaq News/ The political mandate of the UN mission will conclude by the end of 2025, the head of the United Nations mission in Iraq, Mohammed Al-Hassan, announced on Wednesday.

In a press conference in Kirkuk, Al-Hassan said that his visit was an opportunity to meet UN staff. He also held discussions with the governor, the provincial council chairman, and its members, describing the meetings as “productive.”

He reiterated that the UN political mission will officially end this year at the Iraqi government's request, but emphasized that 23 UN organizations, including UNICEF and UNDP, will continue to operate in Iraq to provide support as needed. Al-Hassan praised Kirkuk's diverse population and highlighted the presence of approximately 35,000 students at Kirkuk University, calling it a testament to the city’s future being shaped by its educated youth.

“The issue of missing persons in Kirkuk, raised by the provincial council, would be referred to Baghdad. The UN does not interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs but operates in accordance with its mandate,” the UN official confirmed.

For his part, Kirkuk Provincial Council Chairman, Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Hafiz, stated that discussions focused on improving public services in southwestern Kirkuk, reintegrating boycotting council members through dialogue, and addressing the missing persons issue linked to the Kurdistan Region, which remains a concern for Kirkuk’s Arab community.